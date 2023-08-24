Israeli Occupation Forces Arrests 20 Palestinians in West Bank

Israeli forces stormed dozens of houses in the cities of Ramallah, Jenin, Nablus, and Hebron.

On Wednesday, the Israeli army arrested 20 Palestinians, including members of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the West Bank.

The Palestinian Prisoner's Club Association said that Israeli army forces stormed dozens of houses in the West Bank cities of Ramallah, Jenin, Nablus and Hebron.

This NGO also denounced that 20 Palestinians were arrested from their homes, including ex-Palestinian detainees and members of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad.

Hamas spokesman in Gaza Abdulatif Al-Qanou'a said that arresting Hamas and Islamic Jihad members "is condemned," adding that "it's a desperate attempt to undermine the will of the Palestinian people."

Colonial Israeli settlers have raided into Ein Al-Rashrash village, northern Ramallah, harassing Palestinians and their herd. pic.twitter.com/C0cfMVb9qP — PALESTINE ONLINE ���� (@OnlinePalEng) August 23, 2023

“Resistance in the occupied West Bank will not stop,” Hisham Qassem, a senior official in the Hamas political bureau said on Wednesday, as reported by the Middle East Monitor.

"The Hamas official stressed the legitimate right of the Palestinian people to resist Israel’s military occupation of Palestine," it added.

Since January, over 200 Palestinians, including children and women, were killed by Israeli soldiers and settlers, according to official figures.