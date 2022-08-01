Biden: US Killed Al-Qaeda Leader Al-Zawahiri in Drone Strike

A senior U.S. government official had earlier confirmed Monday the exact time and day a drone strike ordered by President Joe Biden killed the leader of the terrorist group Al-Qaeda, Ayman al-Zawahiri, inside Afghanistan.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced Monday evening that al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri had been killed in a drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan.

"I authorized a precision strike that would remove him from the battlefield," Biden said in live remarks from the Blue Room Balcony at the White House. "There were no civilian casualties."



Al-Zawahiri became head of al-Qaeda in 2011 after its longtime leader, Osama bin Laden, was shot and killed by U.S. forces in Abbottabad, Pakistan during a raid.



Biden's announcement came nearly a year after the U.S. military completed a withdrawal from Afghanistan that it invaded in response to the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks carried out by al-Qaeda operatives against targets on American soil, which killed nearly 3,000 people.