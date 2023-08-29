US Sends a $250 Million Military Aid Package to Ukraine

On Tuesday, the United States announced the shipment of a new military aid package for Ukraine valued at US$250 million.

"This package will help Ukrainian forces on the battlefield and support their air defenses as Russia continues to launch brutal attacks against the people of Ukraine," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said.

The package includes AIM-9M missiles for air defense, mine detection systems, and Javelin missiles, which have been effective in attacking Russian armored cars.

The U.S. will also send a large amount of ammunition for various types of weapons, including ammunition for the HIMARS rocket system, 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition, and three million rounds of small arms ammunition.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, the United States has committed some US$63 billion to Ukraine, including over US$43 billion in military assistance.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenski criticized the peace proposal of Brazilian President Lula da Silva, who mentioned that a solution might involve a territory cession.

"Lula must clearly understand that the war is in Ukraine and not in Russia. Neither in Brazil nor in Africa nor in the U.S.," Zelensky said, adding that "to say something, it is necessary to understand who the victim is."