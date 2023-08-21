Russia Frustrates Ukrainian Drones Attacks Against Moscow

In recent days, Ukraine has escalated its drone attacks on the Russian rear, targeting both Moscow and the adjacent regions of Rostov and Kursk.

On Monday, the Russian anti-aircraft defense system shot down two drones near Moscow without causing any casualties or damage, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

One of the drones, as stated in the official communication, was disabled using electronic warfare means and crashed at 6:50 a.m. local time near the town of Pokrovskoye, approximately 75 kilometers west of Moscow.

About an hour and a half later, at 8:16 a.m., a second drone was brought down by anti-aircraft fire and fell in the Istra district, around 45 kilometers west of Moscow.

The Moscow region governor Andrei Vorobyov announced that the drone shot down in Istra caused two injuries as its fragments fell onto a countryside house. The victims, a man and a woman who were inside the house, were both affected. The man has been taken to the hospital.

❗️ Another drone attack on Moscow#Moscow residents are massively reporting the sounds of an explosion. Moscow Mayor Sobyanin said that a drone was shot down by air defense forces while attempting to fly over Moscow. The wreckage of the UAV fell in the area of Expocenter.



Now… pic.twitter.com/HNlgPTsmGQ — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 18, 2023

Domodedovo, Vnukovo, and Sheremetyevo, the three major airports in Moscow, suspended their operations for a period of two hours to ensure the safety of air navigation.

Due to this temporary closure, nearly 90 flights were delayed, and some planes had to land at other Russian airports.

Furthermore, another drone attack was repelled on Monday in the Kaluga region, adjacent to Moscow. Local governor Vladislav Shapsha reported this incident, though he did not specify the number of unmanned aircraft that were neutralized. There were no casualties or damage to infrastructure.

