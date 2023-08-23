The Ukrainian War Shows UN Security Council's Limitations: Lula

"The search for peace is a collective obligation and an imperative for fair and sustainable development," the Brazilian president said.

On Wednesday, Brazilian President Lula da Silva said that Russia's war against Ukraine reveals the "limitations" of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in promoting peace in the world.

"The war in Ukraine shows the limitations of the Security Council. We are ready to join efforts that can effectively contribute to an immediate ceasefire and a just and lasting peace," Lula said in the plenary session of the 15th Summit of Heads of State of the BRICS, the economic cooperation group led by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

"Many other conflicts and crises do not receive the same attention," the Brazilian president pointed out, recalling that the Ukrainian war is having global effects as everyone suffers the consequences of the war, especially "the most vulnerable people in developing countries."

"The search for peace is a collective obligation and an imperative for fair and sustainable development," Lula said, calling on BRICS members to act as "a force for understanding and cooperation" in the world.

BREAKING:



The BRICS bank is preparing to lend in South African and Brazilian currencies to reduce reliance on the US Dollar



The blow to the dollar continues. The BRICS bank will be a direct competitor to the World Bank, which is one of the main goals of the BRICS.



As the… pic.twitter.com/mqLW71IxXf — Megatron (@Megatron_ron) August 22, 2023

On Wednesday, the BRICS summit will reach its climax with the plenary meetings, in which the high-level representatives of the countries will address the issue of expanding the group through the inclusion of new members.

Brazil, Russia, India and China created the BRIC group in 2006. Four years later South Africa joined them, which added the letter S to the acronym that designates the group of countries led by these five emerging economies.

Currently, this economic bloc represents 42 percent of the world's population, 23 percent of the global gross domestic product, and 18 percent of international trade.