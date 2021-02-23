US Senators Submit Bill That Would Sanction Honduran President

A group of eight lawmakers including Senators Jeff Merkley, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren submitted the Honduras Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Act after U.S. prosecutors revealed that they are investigating Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández for "accepting large bribes from, and giving assistance to, an alleged drug trafficker who delivered thousands of kilos of cocaine throughout the United States."

U.S. Democratic senators introduced on Tuesday a bill that would impose sanctions on Honduras' president for corruption and human rights abuses. Likewise, the legislation could suspend U.S. ammunition sales to the country.

Senator Jeff Merkley just introduced the #Honduras Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Act, a bill that seeks to suspend security assistance and prompt the #US govt to impose individual sanctions on officials involved in corruption & human rights violations. https://t.co/PyMEmJXCT7 — Tiziano Breda (@TizBreda) February 23, 2021

"A failure to hold Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández, national officials, and members of the police and military accountable for these crimes will fuel widespread poverty and violence and force more families to flee their communities in search of safety," said Senator Jeff Merkley.

"We need a comprehensive plan of action, including sanctions, and halting the provision of U.S. security assistance and defense equipment to the Honduran police and military," the official added.

Moreover, the lawmakers highlight that the Honduran president has been named a co-conspirator in three other high-profile drug trafficking and corruption cases currently under investigation by federal prosecutors.