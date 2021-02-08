23 Health Workers Have Died in Honduras So Far This Year

In public institutions, health workers are still exposed to risk conditions that the President Hernandez administration does not correct.

Honduras' National Association of Auxiliary Nurses President Josue Orellana warned over health workers' COVID-19-related-deaths due to workload and non-compliance with health protocols by the population.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country,107 health workers have succumbed to the Novel coronavirus, 23 of whom died this year.

The lack of personal protection equipment in some health care centers has negatively impacted the epidemic's control. Orellana noted that each nurse cares for an average of 25 COVID-19 patients in some hospitals.

"The government, the Health Ministry and the National Risk Management System (SINAGER) are responsible for these massive contagions and the lack of direction," doctor Suyapa Sosa said.

As of Sunday, SINAGER had confirmed 154,568 COVID-19 cases, 3,721 related fatalities, and over 1,000 patients admitted to health care institutions.

Although the Social Security Institute is negotiating the purchase of 1.4 million COVID-19 vaccines, Honduras' President Juan Orlando Hernandez has not confirmed a national vaccination plan yet.

The United Nations-sponsored COVAX mechanism affirmed that over 8 million vaccine doses will be destined for Honduras in the first half of 2021, which will allow the immunization of 20 percent of the population.