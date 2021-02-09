Honduras Demands Justice for Nursing Student Killed by Police

According to the Police, the student Keyla Martinez, 26, committed suicide. However, the injuries found on her body suggest she was murdered.

Hondurean human rights activists took to the streets at Intibuca Department to demand justice for nursing student Keyla Martinez, who was allegedly murdered by the National Police.

Honduras' Civic Council of Popular and Indigenous Organizations (COPINH), which called for the demonstration, held President Juan Orlando's government responsible for the crime against Martinez.

The young woman, 26, died in a police unit in La Esperanza city on Sunday. According to a preliminary version of the National Police, she would have committed suicide in the cell in which she was held.

Martinez, who was detained for breaking curfew, was reportedly found tied by the neck to the cell door. As a noose, she used the blouse she was wearing.

However, the autopsy revealed that the appearance and tone of the injuries found on Martinez's body prove her death was a homicide and not a suicide.

The victim's sister, Nancy Martinez, also accused the police officers at the post of not allowing her to call the family to let them know she was under arrest.

"This is undoubtedly a State crime, an extrajudicial murder, a femicide executed by police officers," COPINH denounced.

The protest, in which the victim's family members also took part, was repressed with tear gas canisters by National Police officers.