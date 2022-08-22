Cuban Minister Praises International Solidarity

A ship from Nicaragua with 35 containers of food donations for the victims of the large-scale fire at the Supertanker Base in the western province of Matanzas, arrives in Cuba.

Cuba's Minister of Interior Trade, Betsy Díaz, thanked the international solidarity received as a result of the large-scale fire at the Supertanker Base in the western province of Matanzas.

During the arrival of a ship from Nicaragua with 35 containers of food donations for the victims of the disaster, Díaz stressed in statements to the press that the initiative joins that of other countries in the region such as Bolivia, Mexico and Venezuela.

The Nicaraguan ship Augusto César Sandino docked at the Mariel Special Development Zone with a cargo of 29 40-foot containers and six 20-foot containers containing beans, rice, corn, coffee and edible oil.

Recibimos hoy donativos de Alimentos procedente de la hermana República de Nicaragua nuestro agradecimiento en nombre del pueblo y el Gobierno de ����#CubaNoEstáSola #CubaPorLaPaz pic.twitter.com/9aanSC0XP1 — Betsy Díaz Velázquez (@BetsyDazVelzqu2) August 22, 2022

The Minister highlighted the scope of the gesture in the current complex regional and world economic context, since the peoples of Latin America "do not donate or give away what they have left over, but share what they have", she said.

Cuba's brothers are stepping forward, she said, and reiterated the island's commitment to be always present when they need it.

Last August 5, lightning struck one of the crude oil tanks at the Matanzas Supertanker Base, which caused a fire that could only be extinguished a week later by Cuban forces with the support of specialists and means from Mexico and Venezuela.