US River Ohio at Risk of Contamination by 1,400 Methanol Tons

On Tuesday, three barges, one of which transported about 1,400 tons of methanol, were pinned against a dam on the Ohio River in Louisville city, United States.

These three barges broke free along with seven others from their tugboat at about 2:00 a.m., after they hit a structure at the entrance to the Portland Canal, near the river’s McAlpine Locks and Dam.

Only one barge remained attached to the tugboat. The ten barges that broke were transporting soy and corn, except the one that carried methanol.

“There is no current evidence of a tank breach or any leaks, and air and water monitoring resources are in place,” Louisville City Emergency Management Agency stated.

The situation prompted officials to limit traffic on the river as state and federal agencies tried to remove the three barges. “There is going to be salvage operations, and it is going to be dangerous,” Coast Guard spokesperson Chris Davis said.

