US River Ohio at Risk of Contamination by 1,400 Methanol Tons

On Tuesday, three barges, one of which transported about 1,400 tons of methanol, were pinned against a dam on the Ohio River in Louisville city, United States.
These three barges broke free along with seven others from their tugboat at about 2:00 a.m., after they hit a structure at the entrance to the Portland Canal, near the river’s McAlpine Locks and Dam.
Only one barge remained attached to the tugboat. The ten barges that broke were transporting soy and corn, except the one that carried methanol.
“There is no current evidence of a tank breach or any leaks, and air and water monitoring resources are in place,” Louisville City Emergency Management Agency stated.
The situation prompted officials to limit traffic on the river as state and federal agencies tried to remove the three barges. “There is going to be salvage operations, and it is going to be dangerous,” Coast Guard spokesperson Chris Davis said.
The Louisville Water Company said that the incident was downriver from its intake, so there has been no impact on the city’s drinking water. “Your water is safe to drink,” the Company posted on Facebook.
Some vessels in the area recovered the seven other barges that broke loose. The Army Corps of Engineers reported no injuries and no citizens missing after this incident. The Coast Guard investigates the cause of the crash that freed the barges.
Methanol is a highly toxic alcohol used in windshield washer fluid, gas line antifreeze, carburetor cleaner, copy machine fluid, perfumes, and other products. If ingested, it can cause death, coma, and respiratory or circulatory failure.