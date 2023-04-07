"Despite the forced pause... the program have now been resumed..."

The Russian Defense Ministry has asserted that the United States has recommenced its contentious biological laboratories (biolab) initiative within the territory of Ukraine, with a primary focus on the construction of secretive new facilities and the training of personnel.

During a media briefing held on Friday, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, the commander of Russia's Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Defense Forces, presented a new collection of documents regarding purportedly US-funded biological programs in Ukraine.

During the briefing, Kirillov stated: "Despite the forced pause pertaining to the Russian special military operation (in Ukraine), (the US’) activities under the program have now been resumed. The main tasks at this stage are to continue the construction of biological laboratories in Ukraine, as well as expand the format for training Ukrainian biologists."

Kirillov referenced the meeting minutes of October 20, 2022, wherein delegates from the US Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), several Ukrainian dignitaries, and representatives from Jacobs/CH2M engineering firm were in attendance. The reported agenda of the meeting pertained to the recommencement of biological research activities in Ukraine, which had been temporarily halted in the context of the conflictual situation between Moscow and Kiev.

“Now, the project has been resumed with focus on renewal of legislative support, revision of training schedule, as well as conclusion and resumption of construction work,” the Ukrainian-language protocol stated, citing Jacobs/CH2M’s David Smith.

According to the document, it was revealed that the program which was originally referred to as “Joint Biological Research” has been renamed as “Biological Control Research.”

According to Kirillov, the United States has undertaken measures to mitigate any risks of information leakage stemming from Ukrainian experts concerning the authentic essence of the Biological research programs.