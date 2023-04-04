Pentagon Reports New Aid for Ukraine Worth $2.6 Billion

"The help package will incorporate air defense system munitions..."

The US distributes a new help bundle for Ukraine worth $2.6 billion, which is able incorporate ammo for rocket discuss defense and numerous dispatch rocket frameworks, the US Division of Defense said in a explanation Tuesday.

"Today, the Department of Defense (DoD) announces critical new security assistance for Ukraine," the statement reads.

The help package will incorporate air defense system munitions, HIMARS rockets, big guns shells (artillery), NASAMS munitions and weapons, tank shells and anti-drone weapon trucks.

The help bundle will incorporate Loyalist discuss defense framework weapons, HIMARS rockets, ordnance shells, NASAMS weapons, tank shells and anti-drone weapon trucks.

Pentagon unveils contents of Ukraine aid package



Kiev will receive another $2.6 billion worth of weapons, ammunition and services

https://t.co/cItwe0i0VV — RT for Europe (@RT_Europa) April 4, 2023

The Pentagon is additionally speeding up the supply of Abrams tanks to Ukraine США, since it has chosen to send the as of now repaired ancient M1A1 show.

The gear can enter the combat zone in 8-10 months. Too, at the conclusion of Walk, it got to be known thatthe Ukrainian military had completed preparing on the Loyalist.

In late March, the White House said it had seen no infringement related to Ukraineʼs utilization of military help.