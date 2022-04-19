The Ukrainian Crisis Should Not Mess Up US-China Relations: Qin

The Chinese ambassador pointed out that differences in perception of the Ukrainian crisis "do not justify groundless accusations or pressure."

On Monday, Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang warned against using the Ukraine crisis as an excuse to mess up U.S.-China relations, stressing that doing so serves no good to anyone now or in the future.

While the relationship between China and Russia has achieved great progress in the last three decades, the two countries are not allies, and their relationship doesn't target third countries. The U.S.-Russia relations, however, "are sliding into a new Cold War, which is not in the interest of either China, the U.S., or Russia," Qin said.

"After all, a worse Russia-U.S. relationship does not mean a better China-U.S. relationship, and likewise, a worse China-Russia relationship does not mean a better U.S.-Russia relationship, either. More importantly, if the China-U.S. relationship is messed up, that does not augur well for Russia-U.S. relations or the world," he added.

"Disturbingly, as the crisis continues... some are clamoring about a 'Beijing-Moscow Axis' in a dangerous misinterpretation of China-Russia relations, asking China to bear responsibility for the crisis," the ambassador recalled.

The ties between #China and the #UnitedStates are not, as many experts predicted, doomed to worsen, and the two countries should have more dialogues to boost cooperation and improve the bilateral relations, according to a renowned #US Scholar. pic.twitter.com/7RiQH9Gh1I — ANews (@anews) April 19, 2022

Simultaneously, some Western politicians and media are fueling the possibility of a disruption of stability and security in the Asia-Pacific area, which is also not conducive to strengthening good relations between China and the United States.

Differences in perception of the Ukrainian crisis "do not justify groundless accusations or pressure and should not hinder our joint efforts to end the crisis," Qin said, calling on China and the U.S. to take a long-term view and have pragmatic dialogue.

"In this way, we can bring about an arrangement for lasting peace and stability in Europe acceptable to all parties; properly resolve other global hotspots; prevent and address the crisis' impact on the global economy and trade, finance, energy, food, and industrial and supply chains; and minimize the losses for the economy," the Chinese diplomat said.

Ending the Ukraine conflict as soon as possible "is more important than everything else," Qin said, adding that "there must be not only an end to this war, but also a fundamental answer to lasting peace and stability in Europe."