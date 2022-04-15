China Condemns US Meddling in Taiwan Issue

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said China strongly stands against any official exchange between the U.S. and Taiwan.

Faced with a visit to Taiwan by some American legislators, spokesman Zhao Lijian said Friday that they should refrain from conducting such official exchanges with Taiwan and adhere to the One China policy.

The official said that China would firmly defend the sovereignty and integrity of its territory; therefore, the country will continue to take all necessary measures to safeguard those principles.

Referring to operations conducted by the Eastern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army in the waters and airspace surrounding Taiwan, Zhao said that the Chinese military's relevant moves counter recent negative actions from the U.S., such as the visit of the American congressional delegation to Taiwan.

In the recent publication of an article by former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in a U.S. newspaper comparing Taiwan to Ukraine and saying that the U.S. should clearly commit to helping defend Taiwan, Zhao said, "Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory and the Taiwan issue is entirely China's internal affair. It is fundamentally different from the Ukraine issue, and they are not at all comparable."

The Chinese spokesman said that China firmly opposes such irresponsible comments on the Taiwan issue, adding that the Japanese politician has been instigating confrontation between major countries with his outrageous statements.

Zhao went on to say that the Japanese side should carefully address the Taiwan issue and prevent from giving the wrong signal to the "Taiwan independence" forces.

Zhao said that the powerful capacity, firm will, and strong determination of the Chinese people in safeguarding the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity should not be understated.