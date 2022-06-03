US Pushes European Community To Stand Against China

On Thursday, a U.S. official said that European countries should cooperate to face China's growing challenge to the World Order.

According to the Deputy, counteracting China's influence on the world is imperative to sustain the European way of life as she labeled it. Previously, the U.S. had described China as the only country with the will and ability to restructure the world order and represent a threat to the "shared vision" of Western nations' future. The official said that China had endangered Western values even before its alienation from Russia.

"Even before President Xi [Jinping] and President [Vladimir] Putin declared their 'no limits' partnership in February, the PRC [People's Republic of China] has challenged Europe's security, Europe's economy, and Europe's values," said Sherman to the journalists. She added that "while Beijing may be thousands of miles away... the PRC's actions matter just as much for the future of Europe."

Sherman said that the White House does not want a new cold war with China. She continued to say that the U.S. does not want to "sever [its] economy from the PRC," but Washington cannot simply "rely on Beijing to change its behavior." At the time, she urged the European community to cooperate with the U.S., starting on simple matters such as supply chains.

Her comments came after Secretary of State Antony Blinken's statements saying that "China is the only country with both the intent to reshape the international order – and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military and technological power to do it."

Referring to Beijing's idea of the future, the Secretary of State said that China "would move us away from the universal values that have sustained so much of the world's progress over the past 75 years." He continued to say that U.S. President Joe Biden "believes this decade will be decisive" for the confrontation between Washington and Beijing.

Blinken also commented that Washington wants to "shape the strategic environment around Beijing to advance our vision for an open and inclusive international system."

In the scenario of the rising tensions between China and the U.S. aimed at Taiwan's issues, Washington has been gathering support among Pacific nations and Western allies.