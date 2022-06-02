China Calls on US to End Any Kind of Exchange With Taiwan

On Thursday, a Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson urged the U.S. administration to stop all sorts of interchange with Taiwan.

Zhao Lijian, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson exhorted the U.S. to fully accomplish the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communique to end the official exchanges with Taiwan.

The media has reported that on Wednesday, a deputy U.S. trade representative and Taiwan representative held a virtual meeting intended to initiate the so-called U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade.

"China firmly opposes any form of official exchanges between Taiwan and countries having diplomatic ties with China, including the negotiating and signing of agreements with sovereign implications and official nature," said Zhao during a daily press briefing.

The U.S. has been violating the one-China principle, as recently it has been carrying out moves on the Taiwan issue recently. These recent actions have included emboldening the "Taiwan independence" separatist forces and disrupting the peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits.

#China urged the #US to abide by the one-China principle and warned the Taiwan authorities to give up seeking independence by soliciting the US' support after the US said it will launch new trade talks with Taiwan, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/zL1vSe5wGk — Beijing Evening News (@BeijingEvening) June 2, 2022

The Chinese spokesperson said that "there is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. The government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China."

He highlighted the fact that these are not only negotiations made by the international community but also solemn commitments made by the U.S. government in the three China-U.S. joint communique.

The spokesperson continued to say that Washington's position to continue playing the "Taiwan card" will only result in great danger for China-U.S. relations.

He emphasized the fact that the White House should stop conducting negotiations and signing agreements with sovereign implications and official nature.

"We also have this stern warning to Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authorities: stop seeking 'Taiwan independence' by soliciting U.S. support as soon as possible. Otherwise, the higher you jump, the harder you fall," concluded Zhao.