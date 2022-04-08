US President Biden Asks To Set A Regional Migratory Pact

He recalled that the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office "found" over 1,5 million undocumented migrants on the border with Mexico from January to September 2021.

On Friday, U.S. President Joe Biden proposed to agree on a regional migration pact at the 9th Americas Summit, which will bring together presidents in Los Angeles from June 6 to June 10.

“The climate crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic, political repression, and corruption have generated unprecedented migration and refugee flows in Latin America,” Biden recalled, stressing that Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) "found" over 1,5 million undocumented migrants on the border with Mexico from January to September 2021.

He insisted that such a crisis requires a coordinated regional effort that enables adopt comprehensive policies to fight human trafficking networks and other criminal structures.

"Support for democracy and respect for human rights is at the heart of the U.S. commitment to our neighbor countries," Biden claimed. So far, however, the CBP has expelled over 1,7 million Latin American migrants since March 2020.

“Those mass expulsions of individuals are currently underway under the Title 42 authority, which former President Donald Trump imposed to prevent the arrival of migrants from compromising national ´health security´ amid the pandemic,” the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi denounced. On April 1, The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that this policy will be repealed from May 23 since there is currently a greater availability of means to fight and prevent COVID-19 contagions in this country. Nevertheless, White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield stated that people who cross the U.S. border without legal authorization will continue to be placed in deportation proceedings and returned to their origin countries if they cannot accredit their stay in the U.S.