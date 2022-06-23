US Plans to Increase Pressure on Russia at G7, NATO Summits

The G7 summit will take place in Germany, while Spain will host the NATO summit in Madrid from June 28-30. Biden during his trip to Europe will take part in the two summits and hold bilateral meetings with various world leaders.

The United States President Joe Biden will travel to Europe next week for the G7 Summit where he intends to present a specific set of proposals to increase pressure on Russia and to provide collective support to Ukraine, a senior Biden administration official said at a conference call.

"At the summit, we will roll out a concrete set of proposals to increase pressure on Russia and demonstrate our support collectively for Ukraine," the official said on Wednesday.

At the summit, which will be held between June 26 and June 28, Biden will participate in seven working sessions that will address matters related to Ukraine, energy security, the global economy, climate, among other topics, the official said.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky will also participate in meetings with G7 leaders to discuss efforts to support Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation.

G7 leaders are also expected to discuss what steps can be taken to reduce Russia's energy revenues while stabilizing global energy markets and lessening disruptions, the official said.

