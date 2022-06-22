South Korea Wants To Establish a NATO Mission

According to South Korean National Security Adviser, his country is seeking to establish a mission at NATO headquarters.

South Korea's National Security Adviser, Kim Sung-Han, announced Wednesday that the country plans to send a mission to NATO's headquarters to reinforce cooperation with Washington in light of the "unpredictable" international security situation.

"By establishing a NATO mission in Brussels, Belgium, where NATO is headquartered, we will be able to increase information-sharing and strengthen our networks with NATO members and partner nations," explained Kim during a news conference.

According to reports, the country's mission to NATO will be led by the current by South Korea's representative to Belgium, Yoon Soongu. There is no clarity if he will retain his actual posts, as he is currently covering the ambassador post to the European Union.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, is scheduled to attend the upcoming NATO summit in Madrid, expected to be celebrated on June 29-30, which would become the first significant international visit of the president since he took office in May 10. It's also the first time a South Korean president has attended a NATO summit.

NATO's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that the bloc is expected to host other Asian-Pacific heads of State to treat the issues around Ukraine and the current "challenges" posed by China.

"For the first time, we will address China and the challenges it poses to our interests, security, and values," said Stoltenberg Wednesday.

"In this context, I welcome that the leaders of our Asia-Pacific partners – Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and South Korea – will take part in our Summit for the first time," he concluded.