Biden Rejects Taking a Stance on Palestine as US Veto Statement

According to the U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, “in all of these engagements we have made clear that we are prepared to lend our support and good offices to the parties should they seek a cease-fire,” but his government's reaction has only extended the timeframe for Israel to amount 200 Palestinian deaths.

The U.S. blocked for the third time on Monday a statement from the United Nations (UN) Security Council on the Israel-Palestine conflict, as president Joe Biden seeks to distance himself from the situation. At the same time, hundreds of Palestinians are killed every day, and violence escalates.

The U.S. position remains one of “quiet, intensive diplomacy,” according to the authorities. However, Biden´s administration continues to fail to address the "serious concern" of the UN Security Council, pressure from within his party, and the international community as several protests took place over the weekend demanding freedom for the Palestinian, including cities such as Madrid and London.

The Associated Press, which headquarters were bombarded in Gaza over the weekend, reported that Biden "focused on civilian deaths from Hamas rockets in a call with Netanyahu on Saturday, and a White House readout of the call made no mention of the U.S. urging Israel to join in a cease-fire that regional countries were pushing."