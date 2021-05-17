China Push for United Nations Action To Defuse Tension in Gaza

China, Norway, and Tunisia issued a joint statement to demand an immediate cessation of all acts of violence, incitement, destruction, and eviction plans.

As the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) president for May, China will continue to push the council to take prompt action and to speak in one voice.

"We must take action in ending the current crisis, especially through political dialogue," Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, said after a UNSC open debate on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which was requested by China, Norway, and Tunisia.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi chaired Sunday's open debate and comprehensively elaborated on China's position at the meeting. The most urgent task is to cease fire and stop the violence.

"We must act to seek the immediate de-escalation of the tension, halt hostilities, protect civilians, and provide humanitarian assistance to those in desperate need. We must act to bring the Middle East peace process back to the right track, implement relevant United Nations resolutions and reconfirm our support to the two-state solution," said Zhang.

It’s not about religion it’s about humanity ❤️ so much love and respect for everyone who stands with Palestine ❤️ #GazaUnderAttak https://t.co/ZyilHlX8hq — gaza under attack (@gaza_attack) May 17, 2021

It's obvious that without a just settlement of the Palestinian question, there will be no true peace in Palestine, Israel, or the wider Middle East region. After the UNSC debate, China, Norway, and Tunisia issued a joint statement to demand an immediate cessation of hostilities.

"We demanded an immediate cessation of all acts of violence, provocation, incitement, destruction, and eviction plans. Furthermore, we expressed concern about the tensions and violence in East Jerusalem, especially in and around the holy sites, including at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and urged the exercise of maximum restraint and (called) for the respect of the historic status quo at the holy sites," says the statement.

The three countries reiterated their support for a negotiated two-state solution and called for the intensification and acceleration of diplomatic efforts and support toward that goal.