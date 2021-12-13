US Must Lift Sanctions For Iran To Return To The Nuclear Deal

Iran and other parties to the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, started on Nov. 29 the seventh round of talks in Vienna on the revival of the agreement.

On Sunday, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Ali Bagheri Kani pointed out that the U.S. must lift the sanctions it has imposed on his country in exchange for its return to the 2015 nuclear agreement.

One of the main goals of the Vienna talks was "to establish the conditions that the Americans must meet," said Bagheri Kani, who is also Iran's chief negotiator. Once those conditions are agreed upon, the U.S. will have the duty to implement them, and the core requirement is the lifting of "the iniquitous and illegal sanctions."

The positions of the parties in the talks are different on different issues, but during the last days the extension of the subjects open to the discussion has been reduced. Speaking of the "non-constructive comments" from three European parties to the talks, the Iranian chief negotiator said he was optimistic about the future of the negotiations.

However, the "hostile, illegal, destructive and even inhumane acts by some parties," as well as the existing mistrust, do not allow for any naivety concerning the process ahead, he added.

There is ample evidence that US “sanctions” and "blockade" of #Covid19 vaccine resources together with the persecution of financial institutions, are simply politically motivated as seem in both #Venezuela and #Iran. https://t.co/kZd3a245X8 pic.twitter.com/CQu5UNDvUX — MV English (@MV_Eng) December 2, 2021

As negotiations in Vienna unfolded last week, Washington imposed new sanctions against several Iranian organizations, including the Special Units of the Law Enforcement Forces and the Special Anti-Terrorism Forces (NOPO).

"The U.S. regime does not have the right to raise the flag of human rights and impose sanctions on other states," Iran's Judicial Council for Human Rights Secretary Kazem Gharibabadi said, and announced that his country will also impose "symbolic" sanctions on U.S. institutions and persons.