Seven Round of Talks Between Iran and G4+1 Begin in Vienna

Iran and the G4+1 resumed their talks in Vienna on Monday, intending to lift sanctions against the Persian country.

After a five-month pause due to the presidential elections in the Persian country and the consequent transition process, Iran and the G4+1 -Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom and Germany- have started this Monday in Vienna (Austria) their seventh round of talks.

Tehran pursues with these talks the total elimination of the U.S. government sanctions against it, which would allow the revitalization of the nuclear agreement, officially named Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA, for its acronym in English).

This round of talks is co-chaired by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Baqeri Kani and Deputy Secretary-General of the European Union (EU) External Action Service Enrique Mora. It is attended by delegations from the other signatory countries of the 2015 nuclear pact.

"It is a very important step that talks are resuming today in Vienna. It is now crucial that all parties work quickly and constructively to get the nuclear deal back on track as soon as possible," Mora said in this regard.

On the eve of the Vienna talks on the nuclear deal, Iran stresses that it will not give any more concessions and that the basis for the meeting is the end of sanctions.

#JCPOA #Iran has rightly warned that there is no way to revive the 2015 nuclear deal unless all sanctions on #Tehran are lifted, as talks begin in #Vienna in an attempt to restore the agreement. https://t.co/IzXiaXka49 — Dave Matthews (@thejurasout) November 29, 2021



The Iranian delegation is led in these talks for the first time by the new nuclear negotiator, Baqeri Kani, who arrived in Vienna on Saturday and, from there, re-emphasized that the verifiable lifting of anti-Iranian sanctions is the Islamic Republic's first objective at the meeting.

Iran says it is "strengthening its peaceful nuclear industry more and more every day."

Aiming to seriously focus on the issue of removing sanctions against the Iranian nation, the delegation accompanying Baqeri consists of a group of several deputy economic, legal ministers and senior officials from the Central Bank.

The Iranian authorities have already repeatedly made it clear that what is paramount in these new talks is the effective lifting of sanctions and the normalization of trade and economic relations with Iran; therefore, any agreement must cover these demands of Tehran. In addition, they have called on other parties to the JCPOA to return to full compliance with their commitments under the pact.