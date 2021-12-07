Iran Says US Seeks a New Crisis In Region After ISIS Fall

The Persian nation warned that Washington, Israel and their allies are plotting to provoke a security crisis in Syria.

On Tuesday, Iran's Supreme National Security Council secretary Ali Shamkhani accused the United States of seeking "a new crisis" in the region after the fall of the Islamic State (ISIS) militant group.

"The United States is very angry about the collapse of ISIS in Syria and Iraq as well as the victory of the resistance front... and is looking for a new crisis," Shamkhani said at a meeting with visiting Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad.

“The creation of a security crisis in Syria by the United States and Israel could lead to dangerous consequences for the entire region,” Shamkhani said and denounced continuous Israeli airstrikes against Syria, Palestine, and Lebanon.

“Resistance and coercive struggle are the only ways to remove the cancerous tumor of Zionism from the region,” he stated, as reported by Tasmin News Agency.

The Iraqi Resistance gives US occupation forces a few days to leave Iraq, on 31 December 2021 if they don't leave a full-scale Operation will start on that date!



It will start from Iraq to Syria, Syrians and Iraqis will have tea of Victory in Semalka Border Crossing���������� pic.twitter.com/Zua2jQXxON — RealSyria����✌️ (@realsyriaa) December 6, 2021

The last of these abusive attacks occurred on Tuesday night, when Israeli missiles struck the seaport of Latakia city in northwestern Syria, setting several trade containers on fire. “Terrorism, military aggression, and the cruel sanctions cannot undermine the Syrian nation’s determination to resist against the enemies’ bullying and excessive demands,” said Mekdad.

The Syrian diplomat thanked Iran for its support for his nation and said a new chapter in bilateral cooperation has opened up following the defeat of foreign-sponsored terrorist groups and the establishment of relative stability in the Arab country.

The U.S. military presence in Syria is a violation of the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Iran has been a major ally of the Syrian government in its fight against the armed rebels since 2011.