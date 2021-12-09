Talks Resume in Vienna With Iran on the Nuclear Deal

After a few days of pause, negotiations resume in Vienna between Iran and the world powers with the aim of saving the nuclear agreement of 2015. The diplomatic representatives of the signatory countries insisted that Tehran return with "more realistic proposals," calling the previous ones unacceptable.

Enrique Mora, European Union legislator stated, after the meeting preceded Thursday with the agreement's signatory states, feeling "a renewed sense of purpose about the need to work and reach an agreement to bring the accords to life."

"If that is confirmed and endorsed with negotiations on the details, we will see in the coming days," said Mora. He stresses that it is becoming more imperative with time, to reach an agreement.

Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran's chief negotiator, insists that Tehran was serious about the negotiations, making it clear that Iran continues to build on its previous positions.

"Iran is serious about reaching a deal if the ground is paved .... The fact that all sides want the talks to continue shows that all sides want to narrow the differences," Kani said.

The US is working to tighten sanctions on Iran amid negotiations

by Dave DeCamp@DecampDave #Iran #JCPOA #ViennaTalks https://t.co/oIpuhKHj9M pic.twitter.com/IbU2841i66 — Antiwar.com (@Antiwarcom) December 9, 2021

Even after its withdrawal during the Trump administration in 2018, U.S. participation was indirect this time. Current President Joe Biden has expressed his intentions to rejoin the agreement and presented plans to send a delegation led by Robert Malley to Vienna over the weekend.

Some signatories to the agreement - Iran, the United Kingdom, France, Germany - have criticized Tehran's demands. The diplomatic representatives from these countries insisted that Tehran return with "more realistic proposals," calling the previous ones unacceptable.

"The Iranian foreign minister himself had a telephone conversation with the top EU diplomat in which he stressed that the comments coming from the EU are not constructive and could have a really detrimental effect on these talks," says Al Jazeera's Dorsa Jabbari. To which she added that "there is a feeling that the next 48 hours will be very crucial."