US Military Will Not Counteract Drug Cartels in Mexico: AMLO

On Monday, Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) rejected the stance assumed by the U.S. Former Attorney Michael Waltz and U.S. Representative Dan Crenshaw, who proposed that the U.S. army fight drug cartels in Mexican territory.

"They want to use military force to intervene in the public life of our country, to invade it under the pretext of fighting terrorist drug traffickers. We must reject these claims of interventionism," AMLO said.

He stressed that the U.S. authorities should not establish whether or not there is narcoterrorism in Mexico. "Who gives them that faculty? They consider themselves the government of the world!," he condemned.

Waltzs and Crenshaw accused AMLO of backing drug cartels. They defended the security strategy implemented by former Mexican President Felipe Calderon, who deployed thousands of military personnel throughout Mexico and named army members as chiefs of public security institutions under the pretext of fighting drug cartels.

Lies, hypocrisy and arrogance… How can #WilliamBarr suppose that "the head of the serpent" is in #Mexico, when the CIA, the DEA and the U.S. government have financed and armed the #Mexican drug #cartels? Really? #GOP pic.twitter.com/iKqmrJV80r — Daniel Almazan Mora (@dxniel_xlmxzxn) March 6, 2023