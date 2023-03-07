US Military Will Not Counteract Drug Cartels in Mexico: AMLO

On Monday, Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) rejected the stance assumed by the U.S. Former Attorney Michael Waltz and U.S. Representative Dan Crenshaw, who proposed that the U.S. army fight drug cartels in Mexican territory.
"They want to use military force to intervene in the public life of our country, to invade it under the pretext of fighting terrorist drug traffickers. We must reject these claims of interventionism," AMLO said.
He stressed that the U.S. authorities should not establish whether or not there is narcoterrorism in Mexico. "Who gives them that faculty? They consider themselves the government of the world!," he condemned.
Waltzs and Crenshaw accused AMLO of backing drug cartels. They defended the security strategy implemented by former Mexican President Felipe Calderon, who deployed thousands of military personnel throughout Mexico and named army members as chiefs of public security institutions under the pretext of fighting drug cartels.
“During the Calderon administration, the Public Security Secretary Genaro Garcia-Luna made deals with the Sinaloa Cartel. For these crimes, Garcia-Luna was charged with drug trafficking and organized crime in the U.S. on Feb. 22," AMLO recalled, stressing that Calderon’s initiatives doubled homicide rates in Mexico and lethality in confrontations with the Armed Forces.
President Lopez Obrador refused to use violent methods to counter the activities of drug cartels. "This problem cannot be solved by murdering drug dealers, most of whom are young people, but by seeking their reintegration into society," he said.
"If the U.S. government is as concerned about drug cartels as we are, it must understand this problem can only be solved by countering its root causes,” AMLO pointed out.