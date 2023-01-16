Mexico: Minibus-Two-Car Collision Leaves 3 Dead & 35 Injured

The accident in the municipality of Naucalpan left at least three people dead and 35 others injured.

The General Coordination of Civil Protection and Integral Risk Management reported that this Monday a traffic accident between two private vehicles and a passenger minibus was reported to the 911 emergency line.

According to reports, the minibus was speeding while going down a slope towards the Periferico when it collided with two private cars on Alcanfores and del Rio avenues, Colinas de San Mateo neighborhood.

One of the vehicles remained on the road, but the other two fell into the cliff from a height of approximately 30 meters, according to the General Coordination of Civil Protection and Integral Risk Management.

As a result of the fall into the ravine, three passengers of the public transport died. Of the 35 injured, 15 had to be taken to hospitals for medical attention.

Elementos de Coordinación Municipal de Protección Civil Bomberos Medio Ambiente Atizapán, apoyaron en el rescate de lesionados en el trágico accidente de un microbús y 2 automóviles en San Mateo Naucalpan; algunos de los afectados fueron atendidos en el mismo lugar… pic.twitter.com/G7GtbHPdMq — Gobierno de Atizapán de Zaragoza (@GobAtizapan) January 17, 2023

Elements of Coordinación Municipal de Protección Civil Bomberos Medio Ambiente Atizapán, supported in the rescue of the injured in the tragic accident involving a minibus and 2 cars in San Mateo Naucalpan; some of the affected were treated at the site.

A C5 surveillance camera shows that the driver of the minibus apparently ran out of brakes during the descent down the slope.

The operator could no longer control the public transportation unit, it zigzagged and then ran into the bushes that bordered the road and the ravine.

David, one of those injured by glass in the neck, said that the driver shouted to passengers that he had run out of brakes when the collision and subsequent fall down the ravine occurred.