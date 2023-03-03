Ebrad Asks the US To Respect Mexico's Electoral Reform

"Mexico has always respected legislative processes in the U.S. and demands the same respect for itself," the Mexican FM recalled.

On Thursday, Mexican Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard asked the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to respect his country's electoral reform.

"Mexico has always respected legislative processes in the U.S. and demands the same respect for itself. This matter is essential for our country's sovereignties," Ebrad tweeted.

Promoted by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO), the new electoral reform amended the General Law on Electoral Institutions, the Law on Political Parties, and the Judiciary Law to eliminate some administrative functions of the National Electoral Institute (INE).

Thanks to this initiative, Mexican residents or citizens abroad will be able to vote online, and parties will be obliged to guarantee candidacies to Black individuals, Indigenous people, migrants, LGBT people, and citizens with disabilities.

AMLO: "I admire Fidel and Che... young people usually say Che, because of idealism, but Fidel was the one who led that process of independence, which is an example... It's one of the few countries in the world where they have not allowed foreign interference." pic.twitter.com/ivV9q0wEiA — COMBATE |���� (@upholdreality) December 21, 2022

U.S. Department of State and Congress forcibly rejected this initiative, which they alleged put the Mexican democracy at risk.

"The reform does not affect electoral processes, much less democracy. On the contrary, it strengthens it," AMLO stated, explaining that the reform seeks to reduce the high costs of the national electoral system.

"The opinions of U.S. officers do not contribute to the cooperation and good relations that Presidents Joe Biden and AMLO have promoted for our countries," warned Ricardo Monreal, a senator for the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) party.

"Their opinions on electoral matters constitute an external interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign and independent nation," he pointed out, recalling that Mexican senators approved the reform in a free and fair debate.