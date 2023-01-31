Mexico Registers Decrease in Cases in Sixth Wave of COVID-19

As of the first week of January, the number of infections began to decrease, said the Undersecretary of Health.

The Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo Lopez-Gatell, affirmed this Tuesday that Mexico has begun to experience a decrease in the epidemic curve of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"At the end of the year (2022) we reached the peak and as of the first week of January a downward process already started," the undersecretary said.

According to the official, the downward trend in the sixth wave of the pandemic could continue in the coming weeks, until the end of the spread cycle of the epidemic.

Until the first week of January, there was a trend of 36 deaths per day from this disease, said Lopez-Gatell, who added that this rate is also experiencing a reduction.

Hugo Lopez Gatell reported that the sixth wave of COVID-19 has begun to decline, after peaking at the end of 2022, and reported that it began to decline since the first week of January.

The undersecretary said that unlike other phases, during the current wave, the occupation of hospital beds in general for respiratory diseases, as well as those using ventilators for the most serious cases, remained at minimum levels.

According to official data, occupancy is currently 6 percent for general beds and 2 percent for beds requiring ventilators.

Lopez-Gatell recommended the population to get vaccinated and said that in view of the possibility of new Covid-19 outbreaks this year, the country's health sector has already prepared a booster campaign.



