US Lawmaker Submits Bill To Criminalize Abortion

According to the bill, a person who conducts an abortion or has one can be charged with assault or homicide. Moreover, the legislation encourages the state's attorney general to "direct a state agency to enforce those laws, regardless of any contrary federal statute, regulation, treaty, order, or court decision."

U.S. Republican lawmaker from Texas Bryan Slaton has introduced a bill to criminalize abortion to the extent of the death penalty. This, amid growing pressure worldwide for women to have the freedom to chose what to do with their bodies.

The self-defined "Christian conservative" congressman said via Twitter that the law, if passed, "will end the discriminatory practice of ending the lives of innocent children and ensure equal protection of the law for all Texans, no matter how small."

Today, I filed HB 3326 to Abolish Abortion in Texas.



The bill will end the discriminatory practice of terminating the life of innocent children, and will guarantee the equal protection of the laws to all Texans, no matter how small. — Bryan Slaton, March 9, 2021

If passed by the Texan Congress, the only exception would be ectopic pregnancies with the risk of death. "It's time for Republicans to make it clear that we think abortion is murder," Bryan added.