Costa Rica: Women's Rights Advocates Submit Safe Abortion Bill

The Costa Rican Demographic Association recalled that at least 27,000 clandestine abortions are performed every year in this Central American country.

Costa Rican women's rights advocates Monday presented an initiative that seeks to push for a Safe Abortion Bill that would allow the voluntary interruption of pregnancies up to 14 weeks of gestation.

Presented by the Legal Abortion Collective (LAC) on International Women's Day, the bill will need 170,000 citizen signatures to be promoted.

"We know we will not have the support of some society sectors. However, it is not the first time in the history of women's rights that there is such opposition. We will continue to fight for the Safe Abortion Law," the LAC President Alejandra Barrantes said.

The initiative "will allow women to decide about their bodies, if they want to be mothers, or if they are willing to go through the childbirth process, which is hard," she added.

In Costa Rica, 27,000 clandestine abortions are performed every year, according to the Costa Rican Demographic Association (ADC). "Women will stop dying in clandestine surgery rooms if we consider pregnancy interruption as a public health practice," she added. Currently, Costa Rica only allows the termination of pregnancy when it poses a danger to the mother's life or health.