Venezuela's Racist Opposition Wants to Import Trump's Model

The Juan Ramon Lugo Afro-Revolutionary Movement condemns the systematic racial extermination taking place against the African-American population in the United States. Donald Trump's arrival to power is exacerbating this extermination.

The 19th Century racial extermination organization, the Klu Klux Klan, was reborn. Today, its most iconic figures are Mike Pence, Mike Pompeo, and Trump, who are leading interventionist policies in Latin America, the Caribbean, and Africa.



Police brutality is being reoriented under the broader spectrum of racial prejudice that includes African-Americans, Latinos, indigenous people, and others. This bestial brutality is crossing the limits of institutional legality. It is licensed to kill under the rubrics of racial prejudice.



The recent events in the city of Minneapolis (Minnesota) follows a chain of brutality and racial extermination that is becoming more acute each year. Let's remember that last May 20, a white man and his son shot and killed young Afro Ahmaud Arbey in Georgia.



We cannot forget that the technique used, the police had practiced respiratory asphyxiation since 2014 when African-American Eric Garner was suffocated in New York City. "I cannot breathe….I can't breathe" until he died hanged by the police. The police responsible for this were acquitted a few months later.



The city of Minneapolis's racist police repeated the same action against African-American George Floyd, who cried out, "please, I can't breathe…..I can't breathe" in front of the passive gaze of other white police officers. Floyd was murdered cowardly last Monday. The Minneapolis Police Department immediately fired the four police officers.



Immediately outraged, people from the south, north, and center of Minneapolis took the streets to protest and demand that the police officers involved are arrest and prosecuted. This time they should not be released like they were in the case of Eric Garner's case in New York. In the early hours of Thursday, another Afro man was shot in the middle of the Minneapolis riots.



Police brutality is a whole system, and when you add COVID 19 to the mix, these two are leading to ethnic cleansing in the United States under the TRUMP government.



This is the kind of police that aspires to be in Latin America and, more specifically, in Venezuela that the white racist opposition in our country Voluntad Popular is leading is desperately begging to intervene militarily in our country. These are the same people who in 2017 burned nineteen Afro-descendants. It is a system that is being reproduced in the fascist mints of the governments that Trump has under his rule in Latin America.



As an Afro-Revolutionary Movement, we demand that this case be brought to the United Nations. The racial extermination taking place in the United States, Colombia, Brazil, and Honduras has become more acute. This all contradicts the United Nations Decade for Afro-descendant peoples.



We condemn the silent complicity of OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro.



We demand that the government of Donald Trump ceases its criminal blockade against the Venezuelan people.



We call on organizations at the continental level to speak out against police brutality not only in the United States but in Colombia, Brazil, and Honduras.



For the Juan Ramon Lugo Afro-Revolutionary Movement, the following organizations:



Afroaragueños, Afroamerica Foundation, AfroTV, Jose Leonardo Chirino Association,

Ibarra Cumbe (Puerto Cabello), La Vega Autochthonous, Panecillos Association, Cimarrones de Vargas, IETPA JUAN DE DIOS DIAZ (Sucre State), Grupo Elegua, Cimarrones de Yaracuy, Network of Afro-Venezuelan Organizations, Network of Afro-descendants of Venezuela