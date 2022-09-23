Iranian State TV Raises Death Toll in Amini Protests to 26

Iranian state television on Friday raised to 26 the number of people killed in the protests that have occurred in the country for a week over the case of Mahsa Amin, who died after being arrested for not wearing a veil properly.

"Unfortunately, 26 people, including policemen, have died in the incidents," said IRIB television, which qualified that this was its count and not government data.

The protests began on Friday last week with the death of Mahsa Amini after the morality police arrested her for improperly wearing the veil and have been spreading across the country.

Pro government demonstrations against the protests occurred in major cities across the country as well.

"The cause of the protests is America," pro-government demonstrators shouted today at Tehran University after Friday prayers.

In addition, the Iranian Army warned that it "stands ready" to assist the Police in dealing with the protesters "to defend national security."

The military called the protests that have been shaking Iran for a week "desperate actions of the enemy's diabolical strategy to weaken the Islamic regime" in a statement.

Amini was arrested on Tuesday last week by the so-called Morality Police in Tehran, where she was visiting. She was taken to a police station to attend "one hour of re-education" for wearing the veil incorrectly.

She died three days later in a hospital where she arrived in a coma after suffering a heart attack, which the authorities have attributed to health problems, something rejected by the family.