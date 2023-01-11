US Extends Public Health Emergency for COVID-19

The emergency renewal comes in the midst of the current transmissibility of Omicron's sub-variant XBB.1.5.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) renewed for the twelfth time the public health emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move comes amid concerns about the spread of a more transmissible sub-variant of Omicron: XBB.1.5 is spreading mainly in the northeastern U.S., where it accounts for more than 70 percent of cases, while nationwide for 28 percent.

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said the decision to renew the extension of the health emergency was made in consultation with public health authorities according to need.

It will allow millions of Americans to continue to undergo testing, vaccination and treatment, the official added. In this regard, the country's health authorities urged the population to get vaccinated against the Omicron strain.

��BREAKING — Xavier Becerra HHS Secretary Renews The COVID-19 US Public Health Emergencyhttps://t.co/HAkk2hm0QJ pic.twitter.com/jrcLsk20CU — James Cintolo, RN FN CPT (@healthbyjames) January 11, 2023

The emergency was first declared in January 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic began. It has been renewed quarterly since then. The current rule was set to expire this week after being approved last October 2022.