Death Toll From Storms in California, US Rises to 17

The danger of flooding, landslides, and downed trees persists with the forecast of more rainfall over the next few days.

The death toll from the winter storms that have battered the state over the last two weeks has risen to 17, according to the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES).

The main causes of death included trees falling on passersby and people drowning inside flooded vehicles. Among the reported deaths were a two-year-old boy who was crushed by a tree that fell on his house and a five-year-old boy who was swept away by a creek, according to authorities.

Several counties in the state have reported flooding and damage to streets and roads, as well as downed trees and landslides. Rainfall has saturated soils in several areas affected by wildfires, increasing the risk of landslides.

In this regard, Cal OES spokesman Brian Ferguson said, "We haven't had a flood in a long time. People have a lot of experience with fires. We're coming out of years of drought. Now the public has to learn a new skill."

A couple of #weather hazards to monitor on #Thursday across the Lower 48:

-Heavy to excessive rainfall is expected from saturated northern #California to coastal areas of #Oregon and #Washington

-Isolated to scattered severe storms are possible across portions of the #South pic.twitter.com/k7kt5E8P35 — National Weather Service (@NWS) January 11, 2023

California Governor Gavin Newsom has asked residents not to let their guard down at a time when "weather conditions are severe and deadly."

The Cal OES said fire and water resources have been deployed to dozens of counties. Resources have been "positioned in eight fire departments across the state ahead of potential major flooding or debris flows," he added.

The agency also reported that a flood watch has been issued for the Coast Range, northern Sierra and adjacent foothills, and Shasta County, warning of danger from rising creeks and streams in the area due to rainfall.

Some 30 000 people are reported to have been evacuated. On Tuesday, some 200 000 people were without power as wind gusts above 112 km/h were recorded, according to local media.