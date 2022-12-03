China: U.S. Is the Origin and an Expert in Coercive Diplomacy

Zhao Lijian stated that "the US has a long history of spreading disinformation."

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Friday that the U.S. is "an expert in coercive diplomacy".

"From the threat of force to political isolation, from economic sanctions to technological blockade, the U.S. will stop at nothing to achieve its goal," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

The spokesman thus commented on statements by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who said Washington is "concerned about the PRC's coercive policies, its use of disinformation, its rapid, opaque troop buildup, including cooperation with Russia."

"The U.S. comments are not based on facts and reflect a mindset rooted in Cold War and ideological biases," the spokesman rebutted in this regard.

"We would like to stress, first of all, that it is the United States that is the originator and an expert of coercive diplomacy. From the threat of force to political isolation, from economic sanctions to technological blockade, the US will stop at nothing to achieve its goal," he said, adding that "there are plenty of textbook cases of US coercive diplomacy."

At the same time, he stated that Washington "resorts to unbridled use of force to stir up trouble around the world."

In that context, he pointed out that the US has not been at war for "only 16 years" of its history and has more than 800 military bases abroad.

"Its military operations in countries such as Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya have generated countless humanitarian tragedies," the spokesman said, adding, "It is all too clear who has been undermining international and regional security and stability."

"China is committed to an independent foreign policy of peace. We never engage in coercion or disinformation," the spokesman stressed.