Biden Widens Lead Over Trump in Key Battleground Pennsylvania

U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has overtaken sitting President Donald Trump in the vote count in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania.

With the latest batch of tabulated vote counts released Friday morning, Biden now has a lead of 14,541 votes in the state, CNN reported.

Biden also retains a growing lead in the states of Nevada and Arizona, where ballot counting is also ongoing.

Official expects the U.S. state of Georgia to have recount due to tight Trump-Biden race

There will be a recount in Georgia due to a small margin in the White House race in the southeastern state, an official said on Friday.

"With a margin that small, there will be a recount in Georgia," Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said at a press conference, adding that they are "not seeing widespread fraud."

The remarks came as the updated vote count showed that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is leading sitting President Donald Trump by fewer than 1,600 votes in the "Peach State," with 99 percent of votes reported.

Raffensperger noted the race remains "too close to call" with fewer than 5,500 ballots left to be counted in a handful of counties and 8,890 military ballots outstanding.