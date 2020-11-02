A Day Before Election, Trump, Biden Seek Support in Vital States

More than 95 million people have already voted in advance, and both campaigns claim they have everything in place to win.

Trump will hold five rallies from North Carolina to Wisconsin, while Biden chose to stick to Pennsylvania and Ohio.

On the last day of campaigning before the U.S. presidential election, President Donald Trump will seek support in four states vital to winning the election. At the same time, his Democratic rival Joe Biden will focus on Pennsylvania and Ohio.

The Republican president will hold five rallies, from North Carolina to Wisconsin. Simultaneously, Biden has elected to spend most of his time in Pennsylvania, where a victory would leave Trump on an extremely narrow path.

The former Democratic vice president also immersed himself in Ohio, a state where Trump won by eight percentage points four years ago, before passing through Pennsylvania.

Trump will hold events in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and conclude his campaign in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he ended his presidential career in 2016.

1% of Trump supporters and 1% of Biden supporters in swing states said there was a fair chance they would change their minds and support the other candidate, and 1% of voters in those states said they were not sure for whom they would vote. https://t.co/OYg1hMK3CS https://t.co/hJ1GfgOM1T — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) November 2, 2020