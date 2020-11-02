A Day Before Election, Trump, Biden Seek Support in Vital States

Trump will hold five rallies from North Carolina to Wisconsin, while Biden chose to stick to Pennsylvania and Ohio.
On the last day of campaigning before the U.S. presidential election, President Donald Trump will seek support in four states vital to winning the election. At the same time, his Democratic rival Joe Biden will focus on Pennsylvania and Ohio.
The Republican president will hold five rallies, from North Carolina to Wisconsin. Simultaneously, Biden has elected to spend most of his time in Pennsylvania, where a victory would leave Trump on an extremely narrow path.
The former Democratic vice president also immersed himself in Ohio, a state where Trump won by eight percentage points four years ago, before passing through Pennsylvania.
Trump will hold events in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and conclude his campaign in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he ended his presidential career in 2016.
Biden will speak to union members and African-American voters in the Pittsburgh area before singer Lady Gaga joins an evening rally there.
With less than 24 hours to go before the U.S. elections, which will also include a renewal of both houses of Congress, Trump and Biden are defending their positions and crossing accusations about their respective campaigns.
As the candidates close the campaign, the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 231,000 people nationwide and caused nearly 20,000,000 job losses, has reached a new peak in infection rates.
Tuesday's election culminates an extraordinary year that began with Trump's impeachment, the near-collapse of Biden's candidacy during the crowded Democratic primary race, and a complete overhaul caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
More than 95 million people have already voted, and both campaigns claim they have everything to gain, although Biden's options for getting the 270 Electoral College votes are wider.