US-Cuba Solidarity Movement Calls for Action Against Blockade

Cuba's solidarity platform "Bridges of Love" heads to Washington DC to demand an end to Cuba's decades-long U.S. Government blockade and all coercive measures applied against the island.

The ever-growing grassroots solidarity movement "Bridges of Love" called this Monday for an action in digital networks to demand the lifting of the six-decade-long U.S. blockade and all the unilateral coercive measures imposed on Havana.

Led by Cuban-American professor Carlos Lazo, the project is carrying out a walk from Miami (Florida) to the U.S. capital, Washington D.C., as part of the face-to-face activities against the U.S. blockade against the island.

Tuesday's actions include, among others, from 09H00 local time in Havana, Miami, and Washington (13H00 UTC), and until noon, an invitation to share a video posted by "Bridges of Love" and tag President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, First Lady Jill Biden and Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

Likewise, they want to "tell Biden that we are walking from Miami to Washington asking for the restoration of the remittance and family reunification program and the reopening of the Washington embassy in Havana."

In that sense, he recalled, the "Bridges of Love" project advocates for the resumption of flights from the United States to all Cuban provinces and for U.S. citizens to travel freely to the Caribbean island.

The group has launched an online petition, www.puentesdeamor.com with over 25,500 signatures, "to be presented to Biden at the end of the walk of almost 2,000 kilometers," Lazo said.

Activist Carlos Lazo reiterated that nothing will stop the 'Bridges of Love' walkaton by denouncing today an attack against the members of that solidarity initiative with Cuba in the United States.

The "Bridges of Love" pedestrian caravan left Miami, Florida, a week ago and are already training to Georgia and along the way, have met with various groups of Americans to explain the need to end the U.S. blockade and all unilateral coercive measures that harm the Cuban people reinforced amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lazo expressed that they feel "joyful and optimistic, with very high spirits, sure that this walk and call of love between our peoples will bring great things."