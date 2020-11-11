Chinese CoronaVac Vaccine's Clinical Trials Resume in Brazil

In September, Brazilian Butantan Institute and China's vaccine developer Sinovac Biotech signed an agreement to conduct phase 3 of COVID-19 vaccine's clinical trials in Brazil.

Brazil's National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) Wednesday announced the resumption the Chinese COVID-19 CoronaVac vaccine candidate's clinical trials, which are being conducted in collaboration with the Brazilian Butantan Institute.

The announcement comes just one day after ANVISA decided to suspend phase 3 of CoronaVac clinical trials on Tuesday, following the death of a volunteer who committed suicide, according to a report by the local media TV Globo.

In a note, Butantan Institue director Dimas Covas noted that the resumption of the tests was "excellent news", adding his hopes to continue the clinical study "as soon as possible."

Meanwhile, ANVISA representatives informed that the "serious adverse event" that led to the suspension of the clinical trials is still being investigated, pointing out that no personal information will be released in accordance with the privacy and integrity rights of the volunteers.

In September, the Butantan Institute and Chinese vaccine developer Sinovac Biotech signed an agreement to manufacture the COVID-19 vaccine candidate and conduct phase 3 of clinical trials in Brazil.

Even though the Ministry of Health announced the purchase of CoronaVac lots, the agreement was subject to a dispute between the government of the State of São Paulo and the federal government.

Meanwhile, Federal Supreme Court Judge Ricardo Lewandowski has ordered ANVISA to explain its decision to halt CoronaVac clinical trials within 48 hours.

"This is a new defeat for President Bolsonaro, who even celebrated the suspension of the clinical trials," TeleSUR correspondent in Brazil Andre Vieira tweeted.