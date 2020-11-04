    • Live
Coronavirus Mutations Unlikely To Resist Potential Vaccine
    The World Health Organization announced in October that 184 countries had joined its COVAX initiative to guarantee at least 2 billion doses of a COVID-19 vaccine by 2021. | Photo: EFE/EPA/ Ettori Ferrari

Published 4 November 2020
A study from the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO) confirms that SARS-CoV-2 virus mutations should not affect potential COVID-19 vaccines.

According to the Australian institution, after studying the ‘D614G’ mutation, which was considered "to adversely affect the efficacy of most vaccines," it was demonstrated that  the mutation was not stronger than "virus neutralization assays performed using sera from ferrets."

The study explains that the "SARS-CoV-2 virus kept mutating as it spread. A new strain bumped the ‘D-strain’ out of the top spot. It’s called the ‘G-strain’ or the D614G mutation. And it now accounts for about 85 percent of cases worldwide."

The researchers also pointed out that "vaccines developed with an older virus strain should still work against the G-strain.” The discovery sheds light upon the widespread concern over the effectiveness of potential vaccine candidates.

On the other hand, in October, the World Health Organization announced that 184 countries had joined its COVAX initiative to guarantee at least 2 billion doses of a COVID-19 vaccine by 2021.

Prensa Latina, CSIRO
by teleSUR/esf-MS
