Russia Request WHO Pre-Approval for COVID-19 Vaccine

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has presented to the World Health Organization (WHO) a request to register and pre-approve the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, which was developed by the National Centre for Epidemiological and Microbiological Research.

Russia would become one of the first countries in the world to make such a request to the WHO. The international body must then evaluate its efficacy, safety, and reliability based on clinical trials.

The expedited registration of the vaccine would fall under a special process that could authorize the use of the vaccine in emergency situations, such as the current pandemic hitting countries around the world.

The special process would allow the use of the novel vaccine without having to go through more prolonged registration procedures.

“We would like to express our gratitude to the WHO for its active cooperation and hope to successfully complete the pre-approval process in its initial stages,” the RDIF director Kiril Dmitriev said.

The Sputnik V vaccine passed clinical trials back in June and was registered in Russia on August 11. The early registration allowed for its ongoing use with certain "high risk" patients.

On August 25, Russian health authorities allowed testing to take place before the registration of Sputnik V and begin phase 3 of the medical trials, with a test group of 40,000 participants.