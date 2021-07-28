US: Bill Proposes Barring Federal Funds for China's Huawei, ZTE

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
I have already subscribed | Do not show this message again
Boletines
Your email has been successfully registered.
According to Senator Tom Cotton's office, bipartisan legislation was introduced in the U.S. Senate Wednesday that would prohibit federal spending for the American Rescue Plan Act to include purchases of Chinese telecommunications equipment, particularly from Huawei and ZTE.
"Senators Tom Cotton and Mark Warner introduced the American Telecommunications Security Act to prohibit federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act from being used to purchase Chinese telecommunications equipment, including from Huawei and ZTE," the senator's office said in a press release.
According to the press release, the senators allege the bill is vital to U.S. national security interests.
In June 2020, under the Trump administration, the Federal Communications Commission formally designated ZTE and Huawei as national security threats given their increasing North American marketshare and direct competition to U.S. telecommunications manufcturers.
American tax dollars should not be sent to Chinese spy companies like Huawei that undermine our national security. https://t.co/OUYvNGzUmD