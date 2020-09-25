China: Three Dead After Massive Fire at Huawei Facility

Firefighters have put out the blaze at the research facility, still under construction, in the southern Chinese city of Dongguan.

Local authorities said Friday that three people had been found dead after a massive fire broke out at an unfinished research facility belonging to Chinese technology giant Huawei Technologies in southern China.

According to the city government, the fire started at a building still under construction on Alishan Road, where the company is developing a research base in the industrial city of Dongguan.

The local fire brigade said in a separate statement that the blaze was extinguished after 140 firefighters were called to the scene. Online footage from CCTV shows dark clouds of smoke billowing from a blue and white building near Songshan Lake.

While Huawei's spokesperson told AFP it could not provide further details on the fire, the Dongguan government said in a statement it was "a steel structure, and has not yet been put to use."

BREAKING - Huawei's research lab in Dongguan City, China is on fire.pic.twitter.com/q9T9irtYyS — Disclose.tv �� (@disclosetv) September 25, 2020

The building, not being used when the fire broke out, is close to a Huawei research lab that researches materials and testing for 4G and 5G antennas related to Huawei's base station business, a source familiar with the matter stated.

The city's fire-rescue department said earlier in a statement that the primary material burning was sound-absorbing cotton.

While Huawei's main office campus is in nearby Shenzhen and hosts some 25,000 employees, the fire broke out in the large and sprawling office complex in mostly industrial Dongguan, under 50 miles away.