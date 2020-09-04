Zimbabwe Announces New Cooperation Program With China's Huawei

"Huawei Seeds for the Future 2020" will facilitate cooperation between universities and colleges from both countries.

Zimbabwe's Communication Minister Monica Mutsvangwa Friday announced a new project with the Huawei that will boost the development of the local technology industry.

"Technological cooperation between the two countries continues to grow. Huawei is a leading technology company that will undoubtedly fuel our industrial revolution and it will enable us to have a more connected country," Mutsvangwa said.

The program "Huawei Seeds for the Future 2020" will facilitate cooperation between universities and colleges from both countries to promote their technical skills exchange.

"Each year, 10 students from Zimbabwe's universities will travel to China to study at the company's headquarters in Shenzhen," Mutsvangwa reported.

Huawei Technologies Zimbabwe Private Limited donated 30 000 face masks through the Angel of Hope Foundation, in effort to help protect Zimbabwe’s front line health staff in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.#coronavirus #CoronaVirusUpdate @HuaweiZim @ChineseZimbabwe @China_Amb_Zim pic.twitter.com/4GW2Ei6UFl — DailyNewsZim (@DailyNewsZim) April 21, 2020