News > Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Announces New Cooperation Program With China's Huawei
  • Huawei Fair in Harare, Zimbabwe, Dec. 3, 2020

    Huawei Fair in Harare, Zimbabwe, Dec. 3, 2020 | Photo: Twitter/ @Machemedze5

Published 4 September 2020 (3 hours 42 minutes ago)
"Huawei Seeds for the Future 2020" will facilitate cooperation between universities and colleges from both countries.

Zimbabwe's Communication Minister Monica Mutsvangwa Friday announced a new project with the Huawei that will boost the development of the local technology industry.

"Technological cooperation between the two countries continues to grow. Huawei is a leading technology company that will undoubtedly fuel our industrial revolution and it will enable us to have a more connected country," Mutsvangwa said.

The program "Huawei Seeds for the Future 2020" will facilitate cooperation between universities and colleges from both countries to promote their technical skills exchange.

"Each year, 10 students from Zimbabwe's universities will travel to China to study at the company's headquarters in Shenzhen," Mutsvangwa reported.

In this event's first edition, Zimbabwe's students will receive classes online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are grateful for the cooperation that both countries have had over the past years. We will keep strengthening our link with Huawei, who is the world leader in the 5G network development," she added.

The program will also involve the Education Ministry and Telone, which is the country's main telecommunications service provider.

