Zimbabwe Announces New Cooperation Program With China's Huawei

"Technological cooperation between the two countries continues to grow. Huawei is a leading technology company that will undoubtedly fuel our industrial revolution and it will enable us to have a more connected country," Mutsvangwa said.
The program "Huawei Seeds for the Future 2020" will facilitate cooperation between universities and colleges from both countries to promote their technical skills exchange.
"Each year, 10 students from Zimbabwe's universities will travel to China to study at the company's headquarters in Shenzhen," Mutsvangwa reported.
In this event's first edition, Zimbabwe's students will receive classes online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are grateful for the cooperation that both countries have had over the past years. We will keep strengthening our link with Huawei, who is the world leader in the 5G network development," she added.
The program will also involve the Education Ministry and Telone, which is the country's main telecommunications service provider.