Donestk Emergency Workers Injured After Drone Attack

According to reports of the incident, firefighters were attacked by drones, while extinguishing a fire in a burning house due to the fall of an explosive projectile.

Ten employees of the Russian Emergency Ministry were injured trying to extinguish the fire caused by a Ukrainian attack on the self-proclaimed republic of Donetsk.

The self-proclaimed head of the republic, Denís Pushilin, two fire trucks were also damaged and a civilian was also injured by the first explosive projectile.

Fire service personnel are hospitalized with injuries of varying severity.

In the words of a statement issued by the Republic of Donestk, "30 bombings were recorded. Seventy-six shells were fired, 155-mm artillery was used, including cluster artillery, and unmanned attack vehicles were used".

The high frequency with which drone strikes are taking place in use territory has worried international analysts, as these provocations could create an escalation in the war.