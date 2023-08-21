US: 3 Dead and 6 Injured in Shooting in Seattle

"It appeared they might have been trying to shut down the place..."

On early Sunday, officials said that three people were killed and six more injured in a shooting at a South Seattle hookah lounge in the U.S. state of Washington.

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting at Rainier Hookah Lounge just before 4:30 a.m. (1130 GMT).

In a news conference Sunday afternoon, Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said that the police found that two men and a woman had been shot.

According to Diaz, the two men, aged 22 and 32, died from injuries at the scene; the woman, aged 30, was taken to hospital in critical condition; she died later in the day.

"It appeared they might have been trying to shut down the place, as well. But when it comes to the community, I believe it's an isolated incident," Diaz said.

.@SeattlePD & @SeattleFire Top brass holds news conference after what Police Chief Diaz is calling a ‘mass shooting’ overnight in South Seattle. Three people are dead: 22 & 32yo males, 23yo female. Six others in hospital. More info live beginning at 4pm! @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/JcTbYjMjKP — DeborahHorne (@DeborahKIRO7) August 20, 2023

Furthermore, Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins said that the injured were also taken to the hospital, four men and a woman were in stable condition as of Sunday afternoon and a 23-year-old man was in critical condition.

The department's homicide unit is leading an investigation.

However, it's not clear yet what led to the shooting or how many suspects have been involved. The police has confirmed that they recovered at least five guns.