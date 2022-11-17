UNSG Urges Consensus on Climate Actions at COP27

"This is no time for finger-pointing. The blame game is a recipe for mutually assured destruction," United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.

On Thursday, at the Guterres at the 27th United Nations, Climate Change Conference in 2022 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, with less than 24 hours to close, Guterres called for ambitious and meaningful climate action.

"I have returned to COP27 to appeal to all negotiating to deliver the ambitious & meaningful Climate Action we so desperately need. This is no time for finger pointing. The blame game is a recipe for mutually assured destruction. But COP27 can make a difference here and now," the Secretary-General said.

Guterres said negotiators remain divided on a number of significant issues. In this regard, he made reference to the "breakdown" in trust between North and South, developed and emerging economies.

An agreement on loss and damage, closing the emissions gap and delivering on finance to developing countries are three critical areas for the parties to act urgently, said the UN Secretary-General.

#COP27 is scheduled to close in 24 hours - and negotiators remain divided on a number of significant issues.



I urge them to act - and act quickly.



The world is watching and has a simple message: stand and deliver. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) November 17, 2022

He called for action on the greenhouse gas emissions gap and to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius. In this regard, it is necessary to accelerate the deployment of renewable energies.

Guterres called on developed countries to deliver on their pledge to provide 100 billion dollars a year to developing countries and to establish a credible roadmap for doubling adaptation finance. "We cannot continue to deny justice to those who have contributed the least to the climate crisis and are the most harmed."

"The climate clock is ticking and confidence continues to erode," said Guterres calling for reaching consensus quickly at COP27 scheduled to conclude tomorrow.