Mexico To Announce at COP27 Increase to Climate Change Targets

The Mexican government announced Tuesday that it would present an increase in its goals for reducing greenhouse gas pollutants that cause global warming at the 27th Conference of the Parties (COP27) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, held in Egypt.

"There is a commitment to reduce greenhouse gases by 30 percent by 2030 and the conditional goal (which depends on obtaining international support) is raised to 40 percent," states a communiqué from the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources.

By participating in the conference being held in Sharm el Sheikh, the authorities of the Latin American country will increase the goal committed in Paris seven years ago in its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) of "moving from 22 percent to 30 percent in the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions with its own resources".

Mexico will announce at the meeting being held in this Egyptian city on the Sinai Peninsula, facing the Red Sea, "a strengthened conditional target of 36 percent to 40 percent, which in real terms will make it possible in the medium and long term to protect the most vulnerable population".

The so-called NDCs are the core of the Paris Agreement signed by 196 parties in 2015, which contain the long-term efforts in each country to reduce polluting emissions and adapt to the effects of climate change, which for the North American country was 30 percent in 2030.