UNSC Renews Mandate of UN Disengagement Observer Force

On Thursday, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) decided to renew the mandate of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) on the Golan Heights for six months, until Dec. 31.

The Security Council also requested UN Secretary Antonio Guterres to ensure that it has the required capacity and resources to fulfill its mandate in a safe manner.

Unanimously adopting Resolution 2689, the 15-member organ called on the concerned parties to immediately implement its Resolution 338 of Oct. 22, 1973, and stressed both parties' obligation to fully respect the terms of the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement.

Further, the UNSC called on the parties to exercise maximum restraint and prevent any breaches of the ceasefire and the area of separation.

It underlined that UNDOF remains an impartial entity, stressing the importance of halting all activities that endanger United Nations peacekeepers on the ground.

Israel continues violating international law because of the military, political, and economic support it receives from the United States, including UN Security Council protection by way of a US veto regarding it's continuous occupation of the Golan Heights and West Bank. https://t.co/gms47GTtaH — Էmիн Գrիгоrեaն (@egvahrami) June 22, 2023

Among other provisions, the council called on all parties to cooperate fully with UNDOF's operations, to provide all necessary support to allow for the full utilization of the Quneitra crossing by UNDOF and to lift COVID-19-related restrictions as soon as sanitary conditions permit. The organ also requested UNDOF, member states and relevant parties to take all appropriate steps to protect the safety, security and health of all UNDOF personnel.

Additionally, the council underscored the importance of progress in the deployment of appropriate technology, including counter-improvised-explosive-device capabilities and a sense-and-warn system, as well as in addressing civilian staffing needs, to ensure the safety and security of UNDOF personnel and equipment.

UNDOF is a United Nations peacekeeping mission tasked with maintaining the ceasefire between Israel and Syria in the aftermath of the 1973 Yom Kippur War.

The mission was established by the Security Council Resolution 350 on May 31, 1974, to implement Resolution 338, which called for an immediate ceasefire and implementation of Security Council Resolution 242.